Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,959 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 503,932 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 497,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 330,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

