Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

