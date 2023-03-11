Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

