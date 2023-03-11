Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.26. 8,611,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

