Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,675,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.