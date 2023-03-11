Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 461,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,129. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

