Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.94

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1276474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.