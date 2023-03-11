Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,072 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 587.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 304,800 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,860,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 27,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

