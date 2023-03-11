Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of Glacier Bancorp worth $26,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

