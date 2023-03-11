Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celanese were worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celanese Price Performance

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

