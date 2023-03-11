Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.68 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,394 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.19% of Janus International Group worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Janus International Group

A number of research firms recently commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

