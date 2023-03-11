Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.60 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $8,449,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,158,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,568,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,062.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 97,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 92,577 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.35 and its 200-day moving average is $298.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

