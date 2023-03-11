Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,557 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.90% of Independence Realty Trust worth $33,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

