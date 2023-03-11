Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 105,743 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $34,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE BY opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,275. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

