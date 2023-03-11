Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.63% of Littelfuse worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

