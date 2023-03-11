Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 1.7%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 46,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 156,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

