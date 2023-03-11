Thomas Klaritch Purchases 1,517 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

