ThetaDrop Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.57 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $44.57 million and $52,901.63 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

