Theta Network (THETA) Market Cap Hits $897.03 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Theta Network has a market cap of $897.03 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Network has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

