The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 792.3% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
SWZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 24,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.