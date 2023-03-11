The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 792.3% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

SWZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 24,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 250,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,193,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.