The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) versus Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Head-To-Head Review

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Travelers Companies and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 1 9 3 1 2.29 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus price target of $189.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 7.71% 13.34% 2.58% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Travelers Companies and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelers Companies and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $36.88 billion 1.11 $2.84 billion $11.75 14.95 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Seibels Bruce Group pays an annual dividend of $150.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.0%. Travelers Companies pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance products and services covering individuals’ personal risks, primarily in the U.S., and Canada. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Rating)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.