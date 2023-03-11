The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $309,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

PNC opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.