The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXF stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

