The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MXF stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
