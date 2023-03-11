The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $36,052.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.
  • On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.
  • On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $237.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.77. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

