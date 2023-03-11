The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Hershey by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 298,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $237.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.77. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,276 shares of company stock worth $8,512,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

