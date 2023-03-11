The Graph Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $994.77 million and approximately $72.95 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,603,144,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,835,329,376 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

