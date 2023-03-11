The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.11

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $57.30 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00432968 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,022.17 or 0.29271328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,603,289,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,835,474,432 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.