The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Trimmed by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.2 %

GS traded down $14.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.67. 4,559,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

