The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.56 on Friday. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

