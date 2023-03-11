The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,081 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

KO stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

