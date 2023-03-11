The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $202,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

