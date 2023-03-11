Terra (LUNA) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $294.62 million and $56.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00006208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004122 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 231,723,876 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

