Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 387.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

