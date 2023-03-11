Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.26), with a volume of 16487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.29).

Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.44. The firm has a market cap of £84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,683.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.