Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telekom Austria from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Telekom Austria Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

