Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,995. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

