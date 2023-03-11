Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Update

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.
Tecsys Price Performance
OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Tecsys has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.85.
About Tecsys
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecsys (TCYSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.