Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Update

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Tecsys Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Tecsys has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

About Tecsys

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

