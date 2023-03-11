Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

