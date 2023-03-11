TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCRR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

