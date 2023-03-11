Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Louis Steffens Sells 8,890 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.65.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.