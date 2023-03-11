Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,014,747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.