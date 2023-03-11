Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,014,747 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
