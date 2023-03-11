Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.09

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.09 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.86). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.87), with a volume of 3,811,596 shares changing hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.41. The company has a market cap of £445.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,750.00%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

