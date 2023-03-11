Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taoping Stock Down 4.3 %

TAOP stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

