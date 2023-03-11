Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TALS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 358,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.19. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

About Talaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

