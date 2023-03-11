Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of TALS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 358,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.19. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $10.56.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
