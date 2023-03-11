Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Taisei Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

