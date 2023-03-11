Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Taisei Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.
About Taisei
TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.