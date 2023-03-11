Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.