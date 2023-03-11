SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Trading Up 5.9%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.25. 14,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 17,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

SurgePays Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 1,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 212,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 201,272 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn. near Memphis, is a rapidly growing fintech targeting the underbanked market. The company utilizes its blockchain software platform to provide a comprehensive suite of essential financial services, telecom and prepaid products, as well as top-selling consumable products, to convenience and community stores, bodegas and tiendas.

