SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.