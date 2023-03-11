SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

