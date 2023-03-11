Summit Global Investments Takes $604,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Livent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

